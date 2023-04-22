Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Egio, Greece

13 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
2 room apartment in Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diakopto, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elaionas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
2 room apartment in paralia porobitsas, Greece
2 room apartment
paralia porobitsas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
2 room apartment in paralia porobitsas, Greece
2 room apartment
paralia porobitsas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 101,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
Villa 4 room villa in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

