Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos edessas
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Edessa, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Samari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Samari, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…

Properties features in Edessa, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir