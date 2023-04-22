Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos edessas
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Edessa, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Athanasios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basement…

Properties features in Edessa, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir