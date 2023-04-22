Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos edessas
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Edessa, Greece

Cottage 8 bedrooms in demos edessas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
demos edessas, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Orma, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Orma, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Ano Grammatiko, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Grammatiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom, …
3 room cottage in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Athanasios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …

