Residential properties for sale in Edessa, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room cottage in Notia, Greece
3 room cottage
Notia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
3 room apartment in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Pella. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 800 m²
€ 280,000
Loutraki – is one of the most popular resorts, 80 km from Athens. The city lies at the foot …
2 room house in Loutraki, Greece
2 room house
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 220,000
Apartment for sale in Loutraki with an area of 110 square meters. on the 1st floor in a thre…
2 room apartment in Agios Athanasios, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 34,000
For sale apartments situated in a residential complex in the picturesque mountain village ne…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Samari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Samari, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in demos edessas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
demos edessas, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
3 room townhouse in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Athanasios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basement…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Orma, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Orma, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Ano Grammatiko, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Grammatiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom, …
3 room cottage in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Athanasios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …

