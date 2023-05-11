Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
12
Kavala Prefecture
12
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Villa 5 room villa in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Diomidia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Diomidia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 5 room villa in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…

