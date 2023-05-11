Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
12
Kavala Prefecture
12
Villa To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 630,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Roditis, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Roditis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Komotini. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Maroneia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 9 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 806 sq.meters in Kavala. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 2 room villa in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir