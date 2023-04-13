Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Pool Residential properties for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Xanthi
17
Xanthi Municipality
17
Drama
16
Drama Municipality
16
Thassos
14
Limenaria
10
demos thasou
8
Eleftheroupoli
5
Show more
12 properties total found
5 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of one …
Housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
3 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
3 room housein Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 220 m² -1 Floor
€ 670,000
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 300 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Ag. Ioannis SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, Base…
3 room housein Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 109 m² -1 Floor
€ 327,000
Paralia Ofriniou SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2, 2 L…
3 room housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 109 m² -1 Floor
€ 310,000
Nea Iraklitsa SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2,, New B…
Villa 3 room villain Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villain Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Villa 5 room villain Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Diomidia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Diomidia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 5 room villain demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir