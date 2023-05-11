UAE
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Studios
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
56
Kavala Prefecture
56
Studio apartment
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room cottage
Greece, Greece
3
2
110 m²
€ 470,000
The villa is a 20-minute walk from Marina & nbsp; Sani, in a pine forest. The garden has a b…
2 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
2
1
90 m²
€ 300,388
Property Code: HPS2719 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ouranopoli for €300.000 . Thi…
3 room cottage
Temeni, Greece
4
3
2
€ 372,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
1/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
4 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
160 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1458 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €160.000. This 160 sq. m. Apart…
Villa 3 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
5
4
2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4
2
1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
2
1
1
€ 144,000
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
6
2
1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
1/1
€ 125,000
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
3
1
1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
8
3
1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 3…
