Studios for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

10 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ594). Anothe…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ595). Anothe…
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€ 80,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ584). An…
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
€ 45,000
Kavala: Studio for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of the lower a…
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
€ 90,000
  Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 33,000
Kavala, AGIOS PAVLOS: STUDIO for sale 49 sq.m. The property faces the ground floor of the ap…
2 room Studio apartment in Palio, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 170,000
Apartment for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No LA156). An…
Studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 30 m²
€ 33,000
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ115). Anot…
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
€ 25,000
Studio for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 25.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ25…
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€ 55,000
FOR SALE HOUSE-STUDIO 45 SQM FULLY RENOVATED, 1000 METERS FROM THE CENTRAL SQUARE OF KAVALA,…

