  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
525
Kavala Prefecture
525
Xanthi
17
Xanthi Municipality
17
Drama
16
Drama Municipality
16
Thassos
14
Limenaria
10
Show more
70 properties total found
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
2 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
3 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
270 m²
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
9 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
9 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
16 Number of rooms 806 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 806 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, 3 living…
Housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
5 room apartmentin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Kaval. The apartment is located on the third floor and con…
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 177 m² Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
3 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
2 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
101 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 101 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The cottage consi…
Housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 605,000
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
5 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
250 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
2 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of a l…
6 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottagein Paradisos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paradisos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 6 roomsin Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
3 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
We offer for sale in the center of Kavala an apartment of 50 sq.m. The flat is located on th…
1 room apartmentin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottagein Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Sotiros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
1 room Cottagein Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
1 room apartmentin Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
Villa 3 room villain Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Thassos, Greece
2 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
