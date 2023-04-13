Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
237
Drama
9
Drama Municipality
9
Limenaria
9
Xanthi
9
Xanthi Municipality
9
demos thasou
8
Thassos
8
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
2 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
3 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
270 m²
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
9 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
9 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
16 Number of rooms 806 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 806 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, 3 living…
3 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
196 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 196 sq.m in Kavala. The first floor consists of a …
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
250 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
5 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of one …
Housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 177 m² Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
3 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
2 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
101 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 101 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The cottage consi…
Housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 605,000
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
Housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
210 m²
€ 500,000
For sale cottage with a small plot on one of the most beautiful islands in the Aegean Sea, T…
6 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
3 room housein Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 220 m² -1 Floor
€ 670,000
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
6 room housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 700 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
3 room housein Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 109 m² -1 Floor
€ 327,000
Paralia Ofriniou SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2, 2 L…
3 room housein Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 109 m² -1 Floor
€ 310,000
Nea Iraklitsa SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2,, New B…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
3 room housein Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 room house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 2 Floor
€ 180,000
Thassos, Skala Rachoniou: For sale a newly built house of 160 sq.m. 3 levels in an excellent…
1 room Cottagein Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
3 room housein Elaiochori, Greece
3 room house
Elaiochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 2 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey country house, literally overlooking the sea, with stunning views over the…
Cottage 5 roomsin Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
Cottage 6 roomsin Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
1 room Cottagein Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
3 room cottagein Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Sotiros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
Villa 3 room villain Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…

