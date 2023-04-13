UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
237
Kavala Prefecture
237
Drama
9
Drama Municipality
9
Limenaria
9
Xanthi
9
Xanthi Municipality
9
demos thasou
8
Thassos
8
Krinides
5
Keramoti
4
Nikisiani
3
Alexandroupoli
2
demos alexandroupoles
2
demos nestou
2
demos pangaiou
2
Eleftheroupoli
2
Komotini
2
Komotini Municipality
2
Doxato
1
Show more
Show less
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
270 m²
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
9 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
16 Number of rooms
806 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 806 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, 3 living…
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms
177 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
101 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 101 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The cottage consi…
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 605,000
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
250 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of a l…
6 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage
Paradisos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
