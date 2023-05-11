UAE
Houses for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
233
Kavala Prefecture
233
Thassos
9
Xanthi
9
Xanthi Municipality
9
demos thasou
8
Drama
8
Drama Municipality
8
Limenaria
8
Krinides
5
Keramoti
4
Nikisiani
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
254 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Thassos, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
Villa 3 room villa
Skala Sotiros, Greece
4
2
2
€ 630,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
120 m²
€ 78,000
Kavala, Pentakosia: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 120 sq.m. It consists of a gro…
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 140 sq.m. in 911 sq.m. 3…
2 room house
Theologos, Greece
2
1
€ 120,000
Property Code: 11282 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €120.000 . This 118 sq. m. fur…
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached house 140sq.m., in a residenti…
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
2 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
2
1
72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
House
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1
1
€ 105,000
Property Code: 11272 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €105.000 . This 45 sq. m. f…
House 1 bathroom
Amisiana, Greece
1
180 m²
€ 60,000
Eleftheroupolis, Amisiana: THROUGH AN AUCTION Available Detached house with tiled roof 180 s…
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
92 m²
€ 275,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction. DETACHED HOUSE for sale in a 5-HOUSE COMPLEX.…
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
1
111 m²
€ 320,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction For sale MONOKATOIKIA 111sq.m. luxury and at a…
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
House
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
92 m²
€ 265,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction FOR SALE DETACHED HOUSE 92TM. IN A COMPLEX OF …
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
77 m²
€ 37,900
Kavala, Potamoudia: Detached house 77 sq.m. in 129 sq.m. plot. It was built in 1964 and has …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dadia, Greece
7
3
2
€ 290,000
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
House
demos thasou, Greece
1
1
€ 58,000
Property Code: 11248 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €58.000 . This 47 sq. m. furnish…
5 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5
2
188 m²
€ 179,000
Detached home for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 179.000€ (Listing No…
3 room house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3
2
€ 300,000
Property Code: 11239 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €300.000 . This 100…
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
60 m²
€ 68,000
Detached home for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ654). Anothe…
2 room house
Kallirachi, Greece
2
1
€ 95,000
Property Code: 11234 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €95.000 . This 140 sq. m. Ho…
3 room house
demos pangaiou, Greece
3
3
€ 185,000
Property Code: 11233 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Center for €185.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
House
demos pangaiou, Greece
€ 30,000
Property Code: 11236 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Center for €30.000. This 160 sq. m. …
House
Sotiras, Greece
€ 40,000
Property Code: 11222 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €40.000 Exclusivity. This 56 sq.…
6 room house
Chortokopi, Greece
6
5
319 m²
€ 550,000
Eleftheroupoli, Hortokopi: Detached house for sale 319 sq.m. 2-level luxury house on a priva…
2 room house
Limenaria, Greece
2
2
€ 142,000
Property Code: 11216 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €142.000 . This 104 sq. m…
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
2
200 m²
€ 160,000
Kavala, Potamoudia: Unfinished 3-storey building for sale, total area 200 sq.m. Consisting o…
4 room house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4
2
180 m²
2
€ 210,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 210.000€ (Listing …
2 room house
Amisiana, Greece
2
1
168 m²
1
€ 80,000
Detached home for sale in Amisiana, Eleftheroupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
