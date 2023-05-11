Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
38
Kavala Prefecture
38
Xanthi
5
Xanthi Municipality
5
Drama
3
Drama Municipality
3
28 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage in Paradisos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Agios Kosmas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Kosmas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Potamia, Greece
3 room cottage
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agiasma, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agiasma, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rizia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rizia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Thrace. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
€ 149,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
1 room Cottage in Megalos Prinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 153 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Eleftheres, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleftheres, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Iliokomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Serres. The semi-basement consi…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kariani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of living room…

