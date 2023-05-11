Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

49 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dadia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dadia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
Cottage 6 rooms in Keramoti, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Keramoti, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 186 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
1 room Cottage in Paradisos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room cottage in Exochi, Greece
3 room cottage
Exochi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
€ 1,000,000
Voula Exochi area, maisonette of 166sq.m. under construction, luxurious and minimal style - …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 7 rooms in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Building for sale in the historical center of the city of Xanthi, built on 1882.The house ha…
1 room Cottage in Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
We offer for sale a two-storey house on the island of Thassos. It is a 10 minute drive from …
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
1 room Cottage in Kastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
We offer for sale a three- storey house of 200 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in wh…
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale new build houses at 250 m from a tourist village on the island of Thassos. The hous…
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
1 room Cottage in Kastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a three storey detached house of 300 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The firts floo…
3 room cottage in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
3 room cottage in Theologos, Greece
3 room cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Maries, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Maries, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The gr…
3 room cottage in Agios Kosmas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Kosmas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
