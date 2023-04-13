Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
288
Kavala Prefecture
288
Xanthi
8
Xanthi Municipality
8
Drama
7
Drama Municipality
7
Thassos
6
Chrysoupoli
4
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 450,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 330 sq.m in Caval. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourth…
5 room apartmentin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Kaval. The apartment is located on the third floor and con…
4 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 300 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Ag. Ioannis SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, Base…
3 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
We offer for sale in the center of Kavala an apartment of 50 sq.m. The flat is located on th…
3 room apartmentin Adriani, Greece
3 room apartment
Adriani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 205 sq.meters in Thrace. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
1 room apartmentin Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 99 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
2 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
5 room apartmentin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale Apartment of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For saleDuplex of 330 sq.meters in Kavala The duplex is situated on the third floor and the …
2 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir