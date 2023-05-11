Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
269
Kavala Prefecture
269
Drama
6
Drama Municipality
6
Thassos
6
Xanthi
6
Xanthi Municipality
6
Eleftheroupoli
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
183 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 1
€ 250,000
Kavala, Center: For sale privileged apartment 174 sq.m. (net 157sqm) on the 1st floor of a b…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
€ 68,400
 Kavala, Center: THROUGH AUCTION Available corner Apartment 64 sq.m. in 597 sq.m. plot on th…
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
 Eleftheroupolis, Center: For sale bright Apartment 126sq.m. facade on the 1st floor with au…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
€ 195,000
Apartment for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing No Ν…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
€ 200,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Apartment for sale 102 sq.m. on the 3rd floor of the building. It consist…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
4 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 162 sq.m. on a plot of 314 sq.m. on 3 levels.…
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale: 105 sq.m. detached house. maisonette on a plot of exclu…
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale under construction Detached Maisonette with 191 sq.m plo…
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
€ 190,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 84 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 78 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€ 177,000
 Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH AUCTION Available Floor apartment 150 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. plot on…
2 room apartment in Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€ 154,300
 Philippi, Amygdaleonas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Maisonette 222 sq.m., in a residential co…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 88 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 145,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction, 111 sq.m. maisonette for sale. luxury on the …
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 180,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 87 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 135,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
€ 139,000
Apartment for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 139.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ6…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€ 59,000
Apartment for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 59.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ65…
9 room apartment in Palio, Greece
9 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 1 050 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment complex for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.700.000€ (Listing No …
1 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 30,000
Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH PUBLISHING Available Apartment 30 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. ground floor…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: A 4th floor apartment of 100 sq.m., facade, 3 bedrooms, open-plan living roo…
6 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 476 m²
€ 480,000
Kavala, Agios Loukas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Apartment complex 476 sq.m. in 481 sq.m. plo…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 270,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 104 sq.m. in a…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Go

