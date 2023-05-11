Apartments for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

UAE
183 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
174 m²
1
€ 250,000
Kavala, Center: For sale privileged apartment 174 sq.m. (net 157sqm) on the 1st floor of a b…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
64 m²
2
€ 68,400
Kavala, Center: THROUGH AUCTION Available corner Apartment 64 sq.m. in 597 sq.m. plot on th…
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3
1
126 m²
1
€ 120,000
Eleftheroupolis, Center: For sale bright Apartment 126sq.m. facade on the 1st floor with au…
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
145 m²
1
€ 195,000
Apartment for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing No Ν…
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
102 m²
3
€ 200,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Apartment for sale 102 sq.m. on the 3rd floor of the building. It consist…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
122 m²
1
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4
3
162 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 162 sq.m. on a plot of 314 sq.m. on 3 levels.…
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
3
1
105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale: 105 sq.m. detached house. maisonette on a plot of exclu…
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
3
1
105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale under construction Detached Maisonette with 191 sq.m plo…
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2
2
84 m²
2
€ 190,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 84 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2
2
78 m²
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 78 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
150 m²
2
€ 177,000
Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH AUCTION Available Floor apartment 150 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. plot on…
2 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
2
2
222 m²
€ 154,300
Philippi, Amygdaleonas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Maisonette 222 sq.m., in a residential co…
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
88 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 88 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
51 m²
1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
51 m²
€ 145,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
2
111 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction, 111 sq.m. maisonette for sale. luxury on the …
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
1
64 m²
1
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
1
64 m²
€ 180,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
2
87 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 87 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
51 m²
1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
1
51 m²
€ 135,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
88 m²
2
€ 139,000
Apartment for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 139.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ6…
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
€ 59,000
Apartment for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 59.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ65…
9 room apartment
Palio, Greece
15
1 050 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment complex for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.700.000€ (Listing No …
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
30 m²
€ 30,000
Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH PUBLISHING Available Apartment 30 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. ground floor…
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
100 m²
4
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: A 4th floor apartment of 100 sq.m., facade, 3 bedrooms, open-plan living roo…
6 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6
3
476 m²
€ 480,000
Kavala, Agios Loukas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Apartment complex 476 sq.m. in 481 sq.m. plo…
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1
2
104 m²
€ 270,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 104 sq.m. in a…
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
1
64 m²
1
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
