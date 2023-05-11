Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Residential properties for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
502
Kavala Prefecture
502
Thassos
15
Xanthi
15
Xanthi Municipality
15
Drama
14
Drama Municipality
14
Limenaria
9
437 properties total found
House in Thassos, Greece
House
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 60,000
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
Villa 3 room villa in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 630,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 1
€ 250,000
Kavala, Center: For sale privileged apartment 174 sq.m. (net 157sqm) on the 1st floor of a b…
House in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 120 m²
€ 78,000
 Kavala, Pentakosia: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 120 sq.m. It consists of a gro…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
€ 68,400
 Kavala, Center: THROUGH AUCTION Available corner Apartment 64 sq.m. in 597 sq.m. plot on th…
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached House 140 sq.m. in 911 sq.m. 3…
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
 Eleftheroupolis, Center: For sale bright Apartment 126sq.m. facade on the 1st floor with au…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
€ 195,000
Apartment for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing No Ν…
2 room house in Theologos, Greece
2 room house
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 120,000
Property Code: 11282 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €120.000 . This 118 sq. m. fur…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
€ 200,000
Kavala, Kalamitsa: Apartment for sale 102 sq.m. on the 3rd floor of the building. It consist…
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 105,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Detached house 140sq.m., in a residenti…
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 205,000
Kavala, Prophet Ilias: Detached house for sale 120 sq.m. in 250 sq.m. plot in very good cond…
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
4 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 162 sq.m. on a plot of 314 sq.m. on 3 levels.…
2 room house in Agios Andreas, Greece
2 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale: 105 sq.m. detached house. maisonette on a plot of exclu…
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale under construction Detached Maisonette with 191 sq.m plo…
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
€ 190,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 84 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 78 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels communica…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€ 177,000
 Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH AUCTION Available Floor apartment 150 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. plot on…
2 room apartment in Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€ 154,300
 Philippi, Amygdaleonas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Maisonette 222 sq.m., in a residential co…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 88 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 145,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction, 111 sq.m. maisonette for sale. luxury on the …
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 180,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 87 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 135,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…

