Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Greece

in Leptokarya
68
in Ierissos
53
in Agios Nikolaos
42
in Limenas Chersonisou
29
in Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
in Platanias Municipality
41
in Nea Moudania
43
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
56
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhousein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 378,378
For sale apartment of 90 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and co…
Villa 5 room villain Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bath 210 m²
€ 437,368
Property Code: 1-22 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €450.000. This 210 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 328,591
Property Code: HPS3525 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €330.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
3 room cottagein Zachloritika, Greece
3 room cottage
Zachloritika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
4 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11422 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €185.000. This 202 sq. m. Hous…
3 room housein Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath 170 m²
€ 378,378
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room apartmentin Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room apartment
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
1 room apartmentin Zonalight, Greece
1 room apartment
Zonalight, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir