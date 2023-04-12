UAE
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Greece
in Ierissos
53
in Agios Nikolaos
42
in Limenas Chersonisou
29
in Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
in Platanias Municipality
41
in Nea Moudania
43
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
56
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
6
in Neos Marmaras
51
in Municipality of Saronikos
73
in Municipality of Rhodes
39
in Trilofos
74
in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
51
in Neo Rysio
69
in Rhodes
37
in Panorama Municipal Unit
70
in Nea Kallikratia
37
in koinoteta elountas
26
in Nea Triglia
30
in Municipality of Corinth
64
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
185 m²
€ 472,972
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 185 sq.m in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of…
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 378,378
For sale 2-storey villa of 125 sq.m in Attica under construction. The first floor consists o…
3 room cottage
Thoriko, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 132 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
5 room house
Greece, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 318,634
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
4 room apartment
Greece, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1/3 Floor
€ 333,570
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m on the island of Evia. The apartment is located on the ground…
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
610 m²
€ 796,585
For sale a mansion of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5500 square meters, in Neo Rizio, Thes…
Properties features in Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
