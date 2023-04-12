Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 2 bedroomsin kalybia libadiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
3 room apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
3 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 94 m²
€ 553,999
Property Code: 4-1009 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €570.000 . This 94 sq.…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 995,731
For sale 2-storey villa of 460 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room townhousein Agios Markos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Markos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonet…
1 room apartmentin Palio, Greece
1 room apartment
Palio, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 139,000
Kavala, Palio: For sale maisonette 75sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of 1…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
3 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 3 Floor
€ 100,000
Center, Ag. Ioannis: Renovated corner apartment of 108sq.m 3rd floor for sale with elevator …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 135 m²
€ 330,000
Property Code: HPS3145 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €330.000. This 13…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Greece, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
3 bath 150 m²
€ 448,079
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 4-storey house of 306 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,194,878
Offered for sale luxury villa with beautiful views in Pitsidy, Heraklion. The villa was buil…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 1,589,187
We bring to your attention luxury villas in an elite complex on the island of Crete. The com…

