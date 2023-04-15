Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Drymos
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Drymos, Greece

Villa 9 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Two villas connected through the common basement for sale. Located in a quiet and picturesqu…
Villa 6 room villain Drymos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Drymos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
Villa Villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa Villa
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
Villa 3 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 2 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
