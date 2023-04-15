Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Drymos
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Drymos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 6 roomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 255,000
The townhouses in the final stages of construction for sale in Thessaloniki. The houses have…
3 room townhousein Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhousein Drymos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Drymos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhousein Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir