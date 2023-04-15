Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Drymos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Drymos, Greece

16 properties total found
6 room apartmentin Melissochori, Greece
6 room apartment
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 190 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room townhousein Drymos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Drymos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
Villa 3 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 2 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Melissochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
3 room cottagein Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir