  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Drymos
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Drymos, Greece

34 properties total found
4 room housein Melissochori, Greece
4 room house
Melissochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 340 m² -1 Floor
€ 410,000
7 room housein Melissochori, Greece
7 room house
Melissochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 370 m² -1 Floor
€ 380,000
Center SALE Townhouse 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 370 m2, 4 Le…
4 room housein Melissochori, Greece
4 room house
Melissochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 180 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
4 room housein Melissochori, Greece
4 room house
Melissochori, Greece
1 bath 340 m²
€ 410,000
Property Code: HPS3362 - House FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for €410.000 . This 340 sq. m. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room housein Melissochori, Greece
4 room house
Melissochori, Greece
1 bath 180 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS2710 - House FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €300.000 . This 180 sq. m. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 278 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Drymos, Greece
3 room cottage
Drymos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 9 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Two villas connected through the common basement for sale. Located in a quiet and picturesqu…
Villa 6 room villain Drymos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Drymos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 255,000
The townhouses in the final stages of construction for sale in Thessaloniki. The houses have…
Villa Villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa Villa
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
3 room townhousein Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhousein Drymos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Drymos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
Villa 3 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
3 room townhousein Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Villa 5 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 2 room villain Melissochori, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
