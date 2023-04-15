Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Drymos
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Drymos, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Melissochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
3 room cottagein Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
