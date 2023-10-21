Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Drapetsona
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Drapetsona, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Drapetsona, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
The maisonette is located on the 5th and 6 floors. There is a possibility to chose materials…
€280,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir