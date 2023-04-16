Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Georgiani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 4
€ 149,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Iliokomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Serres. The semi-basement consi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kariani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kariani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of living room…

