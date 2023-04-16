Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

Drama
7
Drama Municipality
7
Nikisiani
2
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 300 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Ag. Ioannis SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, Base…
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bath 300 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2960 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kavala Ag. Ioannis for €750.000. This 300 sq.…
Apartmentin Paleochori, Greece
Apartment
Paleochori, Greece
310 m²
€ 55,000
Building for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No LA171…
4 room apartmentin Drama Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 1906). Anot…
2 room apartmentin Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
1 bath 3 Floor
€ 66,000
Property Code: 3-865 - Apartment FOR SALE in Drama Center for €66.000. This 90 sq. m. Apartm…
2 room apartmentin Paleochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Paleochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1 Floor
€ 33,000
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…

Properties features in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

