  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Residential properties for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

Drama
16
Drama Municipality
16
Nikisiani
5
Doxato
1
Proti
1
18 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Housein Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m²
€ 68,000
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 300 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Ag. Ioannis SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, Base…
3 room housein Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 109 m² -1 Floor
€ 327,000
Paralia Ofriniou SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2, 2 L…
2 room housein Vathyspilo, Greece
2 room house
Vathyspilo, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 115,000
Detached home for sale in Kiria, Doxato of Drama Prefecture for 130.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ536).…
3 room housein Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bath 109 m²
€ 327,000
Property Code: HPS2992 - House FOR SALE in Orfano Paralia Ofriniou for €327.000. This 109 sq…
3 room housein Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bath 101 m²
€ 267,000
Property Code: HPS2993 - House FOR SALE in Orfano Paralia Ofriniou for €267.000. This 101 sq…
4 room apartmentin Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bath 300 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2960 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kavala Ag. Ioannis for €750.000. This 300 sq.…
Apartmentin Paleochori, Greece
Apartment
Paleochori, Greece
310 m²
€ 55,000
Building for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No LA171…
Villa 3 room villain Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 380 m²
€ 300,000
Villa for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No LA165).…
4 room apartmentin Drama Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 1906). Anot…
2 room apartmentin Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
1 bath 3 Floor
€ 66,000
Property Code: 3-865 - Apartment FOR SALE in Drama Center for €66.000. This 90 sq. m. Apartm…
2 room apartmentin Paleochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Paleochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1 Floor
€ 33,000
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…
3 room housein Drama Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Drama Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 217 m²
€ 270,000
OPPORTUNITY for sale, new detached house in a very nice location in Komninon Drama area. The…
Cottage 4 roomsin Paranesti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Paranesti, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
For sale 0-storey house of 230 sq.meters in North Greece. There are solar panels for water h…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Georgiani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 4
€ 149,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Iliokomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Serres. The semi-basement consi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kariani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kariani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of living room…

