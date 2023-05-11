Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Drama Municipality
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Drama Municipality, Greece

House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€ 68,000
3 room house in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 327,000
3 room house in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
€ 267,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
€ 300,000
3 room house in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
€ 270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
€ 149,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Iliokomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kariani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000

