  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Drama Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Drama, Greece

Nikisiani
5
14 properties total found
4 room apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€ 68,000
3 room house in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 327,000
3 room house in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
€ 267,000
4 room apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 750,000
Apartment in Paleochori, Greece
Apartment
Paleochori, Greece
Area 310 m²
€ 55,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
€ 300,000
4 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
2 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€ 66,000
2 room apartment in Paleochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
€ 33,000
3 room house in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
€ 270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
€ 149,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Iliokomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kariani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000

