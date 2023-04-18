Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Viannos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in District of Viannos, Greece

Municipality of Chondros
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room housein Paliouri, Greece
4 room house
Paliouri, Greece
5 bath 317 m²
€ 1,106,031
The villas are located in the suburbs of Paliouri village in Kanistro area 50 meters from th…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 274,791
For sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Raidestos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 279,787
For sale 3-storey house of 332 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 149,886
For sale Apartment of 81 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Housein demos thasou, Greece
House
demos thasou, Greece
1 bath
€ 58,000
Property Code: 11248 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €58.000 . This 47 sq. m. furnish…
4 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
213 m²
€ 437,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 213 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 88 m² 1 Floor
€ 251,371
A, Apartment 88 sq.m., 1 level, 1st floor, at residential area, year of construction 1994, r…
Villa 4 room villain Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 959,271
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 284,783
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 324,753
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 4 bed…
1 room apartmentin Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 64,951
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 169,871
For sale old construction. Apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on…

