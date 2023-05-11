Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in District of Sitia, Greece

koinoteta seteias
6
Villa To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa Villa in Mochlos, Greece
Villa Villa
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Villa 2 room villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
Villa 2 room villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
Villa 2 room villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
Villa Villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Mochlos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
Villa Villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000

Properties features in District of Sitia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir