  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Sitia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in District of Sitia, Greece

koinoteta seteias
12
koinoteta peukon
6
koinoteta piskokephalon
3
11 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
3 room cottage in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
3 room cottage in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
1 room apartment in Pilalimata, Greece
1 room apartment
Pilalimata, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 56,000
Villa 5 room villa in Mochlos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
Villa Villa in District of Sitia, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
1 room Cottage in District of Sitia, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000

