Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in District of Minoa Pediados, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
108 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 439,141
For sale apartment of 108 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 78,000
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
House
Greece, Greece
88 m²
€ 383,617
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 88 sq.m on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki regio…
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
148 m²
1 Floor
€ 333,141
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perama, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
2 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
-1 Floor
€ 787,425
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
130 m²
€ 575,426
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The cottage con…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 537,000
Property Code: HPS3511 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for €537.000 . This 140 s…
6 room house
Greece, Greece
200 m²
€ 353,332
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters.m on the peninsula of Sithonia, …
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
€ 210,000
Property Code: 1-58 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €210.000. This 100 sq. m. House …
