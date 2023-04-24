Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Minoa Pediados

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in District of Minoa Pediados, Greece

koinoteta kastellianon
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 5 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m²
€ 40,000
Detached home for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 40.000€ (Listing No 825). …
2 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 153,000
Property Code: HPS2713 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €153.000. This 85 sq. m…
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 86 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3864 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 86 sq. m…
Villa Villa in Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Greece, Greece
135 m²
€ 450,000
This beautiful house for sale was built on a picturesque road to the village of Khlomos, jus…
1 room apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. F…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,211,424
Offered for sale luxury villa with beautiful views in Pitsidy, Heraklion. The villa was buil…
3 room apartment in Kassandria, Greece
3 room apartment
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
225 m²
€ 504,760
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 225 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of a liv…
3 room apartment in Greece, Greece
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
2 bath 109 m² 9 Floor
€ 200,000
Apartment for sale in a good area of Athens - Nope Smirni, st. Nick. Plate 42. Fireplace, se…

Properties features in District of Minoa Pediados, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir