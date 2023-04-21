Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Ierapetra

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
1 room apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 room apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Flat 5 meters from the beach suggested for sale in Lassithi Perfecture, Crete. The apartment…
3 room cottage in Kavousi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kavousi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale maisonette of 223 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first floor …

Properties features in District of Ierapetra, Greece

