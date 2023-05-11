Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

koinoteta agiou stephanou
3
6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Kavousi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in District of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000

