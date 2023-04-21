Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Ierapetra
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
3 room cottage in Kavousi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kavousi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrtos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrtos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 storerooms…
3 room cottage in District of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Ierapetra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 …

