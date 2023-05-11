Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Ierapetra
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 room apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000

Properties features in District of Ierapetra, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir