9
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
District of Heraklion
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in District of Heraklion, Greece
Heraklion
71
71
Limenas Chersonisou
13
13
Gazi
3
3
56 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
4
2
3
€ 380,000
Suggested for sale two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate…
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
€ 309,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
Villa 2 room villa
Panormos, Greece
2
1
€ 305,500
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 383,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 344,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
€ 365,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 500,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
€ 540,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 447,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4
1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Fodele, Greece
8
1
€ 1,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
7
3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 4-story villalocated JUST 10 meters from the sandy be…
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2
2
3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
4
1
€ 480,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
3
1
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
Villa 4 room villa
Astiraki, Greece
4
1
€ 1,050,000
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
4
1
€ 798,000
For sale is a luxury semidetached villa of 247 sq.m., with open sea views, in a beachfront r…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrokefali, Greece
4
1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
2
1
€ 390,000
For sale villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the s…
Villa 6 room villa
District of Heraklion, Greece
6
1
€ 2,500,000
For sale a luxury villa of 687 sq.m. with 5 bedrooms, in Heraklion, Crete. It is built on a …
Villa 4 room villa
Pitsidia, Greece
4
1
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially bui…
Villa Villa
Rogdia, Greece
1
1
€ 900,000
Suggested for sale two independent villas with a total area of 220sqm with additional buil…
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 1,300,000
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
1
1
€ 3,200,000
Suggested for sale a villa of 450 sq. m in Heraklion. It is an impeccably designed luxurious…
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 749,000
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
Villa Villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
€ 599,000
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
Search using the map