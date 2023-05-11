Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in District of Heraklion, Greece

Heraklion
71
Limenas Chersonisou
13
Gazi
3
48 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Suggested for sale two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate…
Villa Villa in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villa in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
Villa 3 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
Villa 4 room villa in Astiraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Astiraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrokefali, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrokefali, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the s…
Villa 6 room villa in District of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale a luxury villa of 687 sq.m. with 5 bedrooms, in Heraklion, Crete. It is built on a …
Villa 4 room villa in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
Villa 9 room villa in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 600
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Α luxury villa of 205 sq.m. for sale in southern Crete. The villa was built in 2014 in…
Villa Villa in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially bui…
Villa Villa in Rogdia, Greece
Villa Villa
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Suggested for sale two independent villas with a total area of ​​220sqm with additional buil…
Villa Villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
Villa Villa in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Suggested for sale a villa of 450 sq. m in Heraklion. It is an impeccably designed luxurious…
Villa Villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 749,000
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
Villa Villa in Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa Villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
Villa 6 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
Villa 4 room villa in Karteros, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 695,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 587,000
Suggested for sale villa of 200m2 in Rethymnon Prefecture. The villa has light-filled interi…
Villa 4 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 2 room villa in Kambos Apladhianon, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kambos Apladhianon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
Villa 5 room villa in Aitania, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 745,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in Gournes, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 living roo…
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 432 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa in Pombia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pombia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 715,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a firepl…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in batheianos kampos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
batheianos kampos, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
Unique brand new luxurious minimal villa build on top of a hill (55 meters altitude) overgro…
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…

