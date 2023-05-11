Seaview Townhouses for Sale in District of Heraklion, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villas with sea view, a private swimmi…
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 2 rooms in Astiraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Astiraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale is a two storey maisonette of 125 sq.m. in Linoperamata, Heraklio, Crete. The prope…
3 room townhouse in Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peza, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
3 room townhouse in Aitania, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The basement con…
3 room townhouse in Kato Gouves, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 649,000
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.m. by the sea, in a gated residential complex in a tourist sea…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Analipsi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse in Kato Gouves, Greece
Townhouse
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 263,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 3-story semi-detachedhouse located on a premium gated…
3 room townhouse in Vagionia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Vagionia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 3-story townhouse located on a premium gated communit…
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Marathitis, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Marathitis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vasilies, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
Townhouse in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Townhouse
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury Seaview complex, located 15km from the cosmopolitan …
Townhouse in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Townhouse
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury Seaview complex, located 15km from the cosmopolitan …

