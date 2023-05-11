Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in District of Heraklion, Greece

1 room Cottage in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Piskopiano, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
1 room Cottage in Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
3 room cottage in Gouves, Greece
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paliokastro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
1 room Cottage in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
1 room Cottage in Analipsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 440,000
We offer for sale, a house of 370 sq.m, which consists of 6 separate apartments.The house is…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 61 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Amoudara, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale a house of 180sq.m located on the island of Crete. The property is situated on a pl…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Analipsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
1 room Cottage in Karteros, Greece
1 room Cottage
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale detached house with a total area of ​​750 sq.m in the resort suburb of Heraklion. T…
1 room Cottage in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 711,000
For sale 2 maisonettes in a seaside complex, fully furnished and equipped with electrical ap…
3 room cottage in Malia, Greece
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Stalida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Achlada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Achlada, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Kalesa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Patsides, Greece
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gournes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
Seaside detached house for sale in Gouves.The house is fully equipped with a recent renovati…
1 room Cottage in Fournofarago, Greece
1 room Cottage
Fournofarago, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Vlasios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Vlasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skotino, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
1 room Cottage in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
