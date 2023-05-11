Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in District of Heraklion, Greece

Heraklion
101
Limenas Chersonisou
13
Gazi
11
Malia
7
Archanes
4
72 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
Cottage 4 rooms in Vasilies, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale two-storey house in Silamos, Crete. The property consists of a kitchen with dining …
3 room cottage in Gouves, Greece
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 rooms in Agies Paraskies, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Agies Paraskies, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
1 room Cottage in Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 411,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the m…
1 room Cottage in Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the w…
Cottage 2 rooms in Sampas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Sampas, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest opens …
3 room cottage in Choudhetsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
3 room cottage in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 room cottage
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 178,000
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
1 room Cottage in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paliokastro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
1 room Cottage in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Bizzariano, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Bizzariano, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Amoudara, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Analipsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
3 room cottage in Malia, Greece
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Stalida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mochos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mochos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Achlada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Achlada, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Kalesa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Vasilies, Greece
3 room cottage
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of . The groun…
3 room cottage in Patsides, Greece
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gournes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room cottage in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…

