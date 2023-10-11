Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. District of Gortys
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in District of Gortys, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Gortys, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Gortys, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house in Crete 90 sq.m. with panoramic view 20 minutes from Heraklion (fir…
€250,000

