UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
District of Festos
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in District of Festos, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,475,648
For sale a new building consisting of 6 apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms each of 120 sq.m. Al…
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 344,318
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 58,042
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 363,993
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 157,402
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath
170 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: HPS898 - House FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €380.000. This 170 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 147,565
For sale Apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 147,565
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 172,159
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 57,058
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath
82 m²
€ 240,000
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
6 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,700,000
Chic villa for sale on the Cassandra p-oist. A two-story house built with love and care is i…
Properties features in District of Festos, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map