Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Festos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in District of Festos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Kardia, Greece
1 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,475,648
For sale a new building consisting of 6 apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms each of 120 sq.m. Al…
3 room cottage in Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 344,318
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 58,042
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 363,993
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 157,402
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
4 room house in Taxiarchis, Greece
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 170 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: HPS898 - House FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €380.000. This 170 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
2 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 147,565
For sale Apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 147,565
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 172,159
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 57,058
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 240,000
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
6 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,700,000
Chic villa for sale on the Cassandra p-oist. A two-story house built with love and care is i…

Properties features in District of Festos, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir