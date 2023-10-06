Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. District of Chersonissos
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in District of Chersonissos, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with …
€380,000

Properties features in District of Chersonissos, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir